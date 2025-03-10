Steph Curry Is Going Back To College, Accepting Key Role Within Davidson Basketball Program

Stephen Curry has decided to take his talents back to college in order to help Davidson succeed on the court with both the men's and women's basketball programs. The Golden State Warriors star has accepted a position as the assistant General Manager at the school.

No, the Warriors superstar is not retiring from the NBA, but he is taking a more keen interest in the college basketball program at Davison, hoping to get them back into the conversation as a mid-major threat in the sport.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania

While we have seen a number of schools go the route of bringing in a general manager to help with roster management, contracts and more in this new era of college athletics, having a star like Steph Curry be involved in building the future is a first.

This will be a volunteer position for Curry, but you can expect the former Davidson star to play a key role in fundraising, along with helping both basketball teams secure some of the best talent possible. As for why he is wanting to get involved, the megastar wants student-athletes at his former school to have the same experience he did during his time at the collegiate level.

"The Davidson experience is top notch," Steph Curry said. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high-character student athletes to have that same experience."

Steph Curry Helping Raise NIL Funds, Along With Davidson Alumni

One of the main reasons why this will be so beneficial for Davidson centers around the NIL factor in college sports, especially with revenue-sharing on the horizon.

Along with Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, former Davidson soccer player Matt Berman will also join the program as an assistant general manager. The group is starting an eight-figure fund for both the men's and women’s basketball programs, looking to attract some of the best talent around the country.

Obviously, this is a massive step for Davidson, especially when you are putting together a war chest that will go towards NIL resources.

"For Davidson, providing one of the best athletic programs in the country is an integral part of our identity as one of the nation’s best liberal arts colleges," President Doug Hicks said in a statement. "The Currys and Bermans have provided an extraordinary gift, and they will give of their own time and expertise to ensure that we can continue providing an unparalleled educational experience — for our scholar-athletes and for our entire college community."

The former shooting phenomenon at Davidson helped lead his team to the Elite 8 in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, sending Shockwaves around the college basketball world, as fans were fixated on his shooting ability.

Now, Curry will be the first active player in a U.S. major professional sport to accept a job like this with an NCAA team, once again making a splash on the collegiate level.

As we continue to see schools investing in general manager positions across the country, you can expect to see more former players get involved with their college team. All of this should lead to more fundraising opportunities, along with helping sell the program as we venture into this new era.