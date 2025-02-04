Steph And Ayesha Curry's Good Deed For Oakland Flopped Spectacularly

Published|Updated

Steph Curry tried to do something nice for Oakland, a city destroyed by rampant crime, but the idea went to s***.

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, decided to permanently shutter her Oakland-based coffee shop and home goods store, citing concerns for staff safety as the reason behind her decision.

PARK CITY, UTAH - Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Oakland is known for its rough streets and issues with burglary, which Curry's shop, "Sweet July," certainly struggled with for the past five years despite being a "love letter" to the city (as SFGATE notes).

"I heard someone in the store the other day tell her friend that this is exactly what Oakland needed," Curry previously told the outlet. "It was an emotional moment, and a reminder of exactly why I started this journey way back in the beginning."

Since businesses in California are beholden to the state's poor governance (thanks, Newsom), Ayesha Curry cut her losses.

READ: Former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch Teases Run For Oakland's Mayor Seat, The Worst Idea In History of Politics

"We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us," a social media post announcing the decision read. "It has been an honor to serve you."

An encampment in Oakland, California, US, on Monday, April 22, 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OAKLAND - A view of homeless encampment on a street on February 28, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As SFGate detailed, Curry's concept for Sweet July was to create a hub for black-owned businesses.

Oakland's thieves didn't give much of a rip for the well-intended cause. Curry's shop suffered several break-ins since opening in 2021.

From top to bottom, Oakland's downfall has been representative of the misgivings people, including business owners, have had when starting brick-and-mortar stores in California.  

Media darlings Steph Curry and wife Ayesha get to say whatever they want and be hailed as heroes.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha tried to do something nice for Oakland, but it went to s***. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

As Fox News Digital reported, violent crime in Oakland was up 21 percent in 2023 from the previous year, with 120 homicides, 3,531 aggravated assaults and 3,690 robberies (per Oakland Police Department's annual citywide end-of-year crime report).

Just last year, Oakland's corrupt mayor, Sheng Thao, was recalled due to federal bribery charges.

The people of NorCal are so lost for leadership that some have considered voting for Marshawn Lynch, the former NFL player, as a possible candidate for Oakland's mayoral seat. This is about the only way that the city's conditions could worsen, considering Lynch is nothing more than a "useful idiot" who goes on trips to Communist Cuba to have "fun." It's true.

Oakland has gone to s**t. Perhaps it's time for Republican leadership.

- Signed, 

A Desperate Californian.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela