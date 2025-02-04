Steph And Ayesha Curry's Good Deed For Oakland Flopped Spectacularly

Steph Curry tried to do something nice for Oakland, a city destroyed by rampant crime, but the idea went to s***.

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, decided to permanently shutter her Oakland-based coffee shop and home goods store, citing concerns for staff safety as the reason behind her decision.

Oakland is known for its rough streets and issues with burglary, which Curry's shop, "Sweet July," certainly struggled with for the past five years despite being a "love letter" to the city (as SFGATE notes).

"I heard someone in the store the other day tell her friend that this is exactly what Oakland needed," Curry previously told the outlet. "It was an emotional moment, and a reminder of exactly why I started this journey way back in the beginning."

Since businesses in California are beholden to the state's poor governance (thanks, Newsom), Ayesha Curry cut her losses.

READ: Former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch Teases Run For Oakland's Mayor Seat, The Worst Idea In History of Politics

"We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us," a social media post announcing the decision read. "It has been an honor to serve you."

As SFGate detailed, Curry's concept for Sweet July was to create a hub for black-owned businesses.

Oakland's thieves didn't give much of a rip for the well-intended cause. Curry's shop suffered several break-ins since opening in 2021.

From top to bottom, Oakland's downfall has been representative of the misgivings people, including business owners, have had when starting brick-and-mortar stores in California.

As Fox News Digital reported, violent crime in Oakland was up 21 percent in 2023 from the previous year, with 120 homicides, 3,531 aggravated assaults and 3,690 robberies (per Oakland Police Department's annual citywide end-of-year crime report).

Just last year, Oakland's corrupt mayor, Sheng Thao, was recalled due to federal bribery charges.

The people of NorCal are so lost for leadership that some have considered voting for Marshawn Lynch, the former NFL player, as a possible candidate for Oakland's mayoral seat. This is about the only way that the city's conditions could worsen, considering Lynch is nothing more than a "useful idiot" who goes on trips to Communist Cuba to have "fun." It's true.

Oakland has gone to s**t. Perhaps it's time for Republican leadership.

- Signed,

A Desperate Californian.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela