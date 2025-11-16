Stefon Diggs Sues Influencer Who Accused Him Of Drugging, Sexual Assault

Christopher Blake Griffith accused the New England Patriots wide receiver of drugging, sexually assaulting, and trying to have him killed.

Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit against social media personality Christopher Blake Griffith after Griffith publicly accused the New England Patriots wide receiver of drugging, sexually assaulting and conspiring to kill him following an alleged 2023 encounter.

According to court documents filed Oct. 1 and obtained by TMZ, Diggs claimed the "would-be social media influencer" invented a false story about an incident that he says never happened. Diggs alleged the two attended a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., in May 2023, then went with other influencers to a club before heading back to his home in Rockvale, Md.

Per the filing, Diggs said he went into his bedroom shortly after getting home and that his assistant asked Griffith to leave. Diggs maintains this was the full extent of their interaction.

But more than two years later, in August 2025, Griffith shared a police report in which he claimed the All-Pro receiver "drugged and sexually assaulted" him on May 22, 2023, and "conspired" to have him killed to "suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed." In the report, Griffith alleged Diggs offered him "candy" he did not know was "laced with drugs," claimed Diggs "put his tongue" in his ear in a "kissing" fashion, and said he was later "stripped" of his clothing, "robbed," "beaten and forced into a car."

Griffith posted the accusations to his nearly 100,000 Instagram followers and tagged Ugg and Sarah Jessica Parker, who had appeared with Diggs in a footwear campaign.

Diggs has denied all claims and is seeking damages and attorneys' fees, though the filing does not disclose an amount.

Griffith's attorney, Jake Lebowitz, dismissed Diggs' account in a statement to Page Six, saying Griffith "is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks."

Griffith is the same individual who was attacked by Stefon's brother, Darez Diggs, in an elevator in Los Angeles in May 2023.