Stefon Diggs Latest Addition For Patriots Who Have Had Quite An Offseason Of Upgrade

This is what a team that has fired its coach two seasons in a row should do. This is how to act when fans are lost because they're used to being at the top of the mountain and not the top of the NFL draft. This is how a team with the most cap space in the entire league should conduct business in the offseason.

The New England Patriots are digging themselves out of that hole that looked too much like a grave not too long ago.

This is how it's done.

Stefon Diggs A Big Addition

The Patriots agreed to contract terms with Stefon Diggs on Tuesday evening. And it was at once a fist-pumping and eyebrow-raising move because, well, Diggs has been that kind of player in his career. And the contract numbers – which ESPN reported as three years worth $69 million with $23 million in guarantees – are gaudy for a latter stages of free agency player.

But, you see, it's hard to dislike this or practically anything the Patriots have done so far this offseason because it is inarguable that they are better today than they were on the final day of the 2024 regular season.

You remember the 2024 Patriots season don't you? Yes, it was forgettable, as first-year coach Jerod Mayo and a roster lacking star power were so terrible they won only four games, landed the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, and eventually got Mayo fired after one season.

But this offseason has been like sunshine after that storm.

The Patriots upgraded their coaching staff by hiring Mike Vrabel, who in turn hired accomplished coaches such as Doug Marrone, Josh McDaniels and others.

Patriots Have Changed Their Roster

Then came the player acquisition bonanza that included the defensive line acquisitions of Milton Williams from the Eagles, Harold Landry from the Titans, cornerback Carlton Davis from Detroit, center Garrett Bradbury from the Vikings, right tackle Morgan Moses from the Jets, linebacker Robert Spillane from the Raiders and others.

Yes, the departure of David Andrews stings from a nostalgia perspective. But ultimately the Patriots have been what an offseason is supposed to be about.

Getting better.

Improving.

The Patriots are going to be much better in 2025. And the cynic would remind that they won only four games last year, so it shouldn't be hard. But I'm thinking this won't be a game or two better.

This is going to be a handful of games better. It's going to be a pass-the-Jets in the standings and challenge the Miami Dolphins better.

And Diggs should be a key player in that makeover.

Diggs Recovering From ACL Injury

The skeptics rightly believe the signing is something of a risk.

Diggs is coming off an ACL injury in October, which calls into question his availability early in the season and whether he'll be fully himself all season long.

He's 31 years old now and is no longer the scary deep threat and man-beater he was with the Minnesota Vikings and his first three years in Buffalo.

And if that $69 million report is legitimate, it gives pause because that's more than Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp got this offseason.

But does he fit the Patriots offseason theme in that he is an upgrade?

Absolutely.

He adds talent to an otherwise unremarkable receiver room. He adds playmaking ability.

Patriot Major Upgrade At WR

The Patriots have had precious little of that at wide receiver going back a couple of seasons. Diggs averaged 62 yards per game in his abbreviated 8-game season with the Texans in 2024. That was his lowest yardage production per game since 2014, when he was still a youngster learning the league.

But those 62 yards per game by Diggs is better than any Patriots receiver has produced this decade.

Think about that.

The Patriots receiver room before Tuesday consisted of DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne, Kashon Boutte, Javon Baker, John Jiles, JaQuae Jackson.

Those are all household names. But mostly just in their own households.

Diggs is different. He's known. And accomplished.

And, yes, he has a bit of a reputation for wearing on some people – including on Josh Allen in Buffalo at the end.

But when he's right and motivated, Diggs is a weapon the other team discusses the week leading up to a game. The Patriots haven't had that for quarterback Drake Maye until now.

Oh, yeah, the team probably isn't done giving Maye help. The Patriots have 10 picks in their draft quiver. Four of those will come in the first three rounds.

The Patriots will use them to do what they used the rest of the offseason to do – get much better.