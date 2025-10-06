Stefon Diggs Celebrates Like He Just Won the Super Bowl After Upsetting Bills

After torching his former team for 146 yards, the Patriots wide receiver went live from the locker room.

No one was more excited about the New England Patriots' upset win over the Buffalo Bills than Stefon Diggs.

The All-Pro wide receiver put up monster numbers — 10 catches for 146 yards — against his former team on Sunday night as the Pats came away with the win at Highmark Stadium. Postgame, Diggs took to Instagram Live, dancing and rapping in the locker room as if he'd just won the Super Bowl.

Warning: Language is NSFW.

Diggs spent four seasons in Buffalo from 2020-2023, earning Pro Bowl nods every year. In 2020, he led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. Amid some well-publicized friction with the organization, though, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in 2024 before landing in New England this season.

So his return to Orchard Park, he said, was "100 percent" personal.

"Obviously, I love those guys. Still got a good relationship with those guys. Got a lot of respect for ‘em," Diggs said after Sunday's game. "But I love the game of football more. And every time I go out here, I’m trying to prove it. Not only to them, but to myself."

Following the win, the Patriots' social media team posted a photo — with no caption — of Diggs giving Bills' quarterback Josh Allen the side eye. The photo was actually from last season when Diggs was a member of the Texans, but the team's admin photoshopped him into a Patriots' jersey.

Diggs has now gotten the better of Allen in each of their last two matchups. In 2024 with Houston, the veteran receiver had six catches for 82 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win.

After an ACL tear ended his 2024 season in Week 8 with Houston, Diggs now seems fully recovered, recording back-to-back 100-yard games for New England. And there's no better place to find his groove than his old Buffalo stomping grounds.

"When it gets loud, it kind of gets quiet for me," Diggs said on Sunday. "It doesn’t bother me too much: They love you one day, they hate you the next, they can love you again. I spent a lot of time here. I respect the dynamic. Used to be here. I’m not here no more. I guess I miss you too."