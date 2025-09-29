Stefon Diggs Rocks Caitlin Clark-Inspired Cleats In Patriots' Blowout Win

Stefon Diggs, it seems, is a big Caitlin Clark guy.

On Sunday, a footwear artist revealed that the New England Patriots wide receiver would be sporting one-of-a-kind, custom cleats inspired by the Kobe 5 Proto Caitlin Clark colorway.

The WNBA superstar and Nike dropped the player-edition Kobe basketball shoes in Indiana Fever colors on June 30 — and they sold out in a matter of minutes. But Diggs' football version is pretty sharp, too.

The Patriots blew out the Carolina Panthers, 42-13, on Sunday behind 203 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Drake Maye. Diggs had six catches for 101 yards in the blowout win — snapping a 22-game streak of sub-100-yard games. Diggs also considered the performance a personal breakthrough in his return from a torn right ACL suffered last October.

"I feel like it's been a slow buildup throughout the past couple weeks," said Diggs, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March. "I had to keep my eyes in the front of me, not what's behind me…

"I knew that I could do it, and so I was confident, but when things like this turn the corner ... this is why you're consistent. This is why you don't waver. This is why you don't flinch."

Sunday was a good day for Caitlin Clark, too, as the Fever took down the heavily-favored Las Vegas Aces, 90-83, to force a winner-take-all Game 5 in the WNBA Playoff semifinal series. Clark, who is out for the season with multiple injuries, cheered on her team from the bench.

Clark signed a reported eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024, just a week after the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft. While her player-edition Kobes are already available, Clark's own signature shoe is expected to drop in 2026.