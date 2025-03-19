Steelers Vet Cam Heyward Tells Aaron Rodgers To Get Real And Decide On Future

Halfway through March, Aaron Rodgers’ indecision about whether he’ll play next season and which team he’ll choose is getting frustrating.

Rodgers is putting on the biggest "will he retire/won’t he retire" campaign since Brett Favre this offseason, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants seemingly left as suitors after the Minnesota Vikings recently backed out.

Speaking up to call Rodgers out on his indecision was Steelers veteran Cam Heyward, who dismissed the silly thought process Rodgers undertakes and pushed the aging QB to make a decision or get lost.

Reacting to the current state of Rodgers’ free agency, Heyward said Rodgers should cut the bluff and pick a destination, rather than keeping franchises and players waiting on his word.

"I’d rather have it done. I don’t know what ends up happening," Heyward added. "Ugh, I’m ready to move on from free agency."

Like NFL fans, Heyward has reached maximum fatigue with the Rodgers saga.

Rodgers was recently spotted on the sands of Malibu Beach, in a contemplative state as he mulled his future in the NFL at age 41.

The four-time MVP is still worth his salt to several teams, coming off a solid individual campaign last year that amounted to nearly zip after his New York Jets failed to make the playoffs.

Heyward also reacted to the archetypal Aaron the media has portrayed—a holistic athlete who’ll partake in radical experiments like darkness retreats and ayahuasca trips out in Latin America.

That’s just not my flavor, Heyward admitted.

"I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap," he said. "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple. That’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch: Pittsburgh Steelers. If you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.

"I will never tell a man what to do or how to do it, but if you want to be part of the group, be part of the group."

Heyward does have a point — Rodgers ought to man up and make a decision.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela