Start Of Michael Penix Envy? Maybe After A Successful Debut By Rookie Quarterback

The Michael Penix Jr. era with the Atlanta Falcons started with a bit of a blush as someone in the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium held up a sign that said something about giving other teams "Penix Envy."

Yeah, fans have an imagination.

Penix Jr. Kept Game ‘Clean’

Anyway, the Falcons are thrilled with the Penix Jr. debut. The rookie delivered good-enough statistics, good composure and poise, and something else the team desperately wants out of its quarterback position.

"We rallied behind the young man," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "He went out and played almost flawless football and kept the game really clean and kept everything clean for us in order for us to get a win."

By clean, one assumes Morris means Penix Jr. didn't give the game away.

And that was big for the Falcons because the rookie was promoted to the starting job after Kirk Cousins went from being the NFL leader in touchdown passes in November to the NFL leader in interceptions and turnovers at the end of last week.

The Falcons decided it was unsustainable to win that way. So they went to Penix Jr., who threw one interception – but only after he hit a receiver right in the hands and the ball bounced off and into the hands of a defender.

Penix Jr. Knows Fixes Must Be Made

So, mission accomplished.

"Being out there the first snap, it felt different but I was excited and I was ready for the moment.," Penix Jr. said. "It's always going to be things you look at and want to clean up, you know.

"I feel I could have [done] a couple of things better, and we'll get that cleaned up. But it was a blessing we were able to come out with a win and whatever needs to get fixed it will show on film, and we'll make sure to target that this week so we'll be ready for next week."

One assumes everyone within the Falcons organization understands this was just a first step in a long journey. But because the Falcons have had so many missteps of late in suffering four losses the previous five games before Sunday, they were going to take any good news available and grasp it as if it was treasure.

Morris: ‘Great Job By Us’

"It's gratifying to us as an organization," Morris said of the successful quarterback switch. "I don't take personal recognition or personal pride behind those types of decisions. "Those decisions will always be made as a collaborative effort between myself, [GM] Terry [Fontenot], our management group and all the people we involve in those things along with our ownership. And it's a great job by us. It's a great job by how we wanted to manage it and how we wanted to get it out there.

"The play came a little bit sooner, but the kid was ready. We had a lot of time to develop him. The kid did a great of helping himself, developing himself where it wasn't too big. I was really proud and pleased with the effort.

Penix Jr. completed 18 of 27 passes, which is good as a 66.6 percent completion percentage.

He threw for 202 yards, which was more than enough to help the Falcons author a 12-play touchdown drive in the third quarter and a 15-play field goal drive in the fourth quarter.

Penix Jr. didn't throw a touchdown to go with that unfortunate interception, perhaps because running back Bijan Robinson couldn't stretch an extra couple of yards to complete a score on one of the passes he caught from Penix Jr.

Robinson said he felt "awful" about not being able to deliver the score.

Falcons Defense Led The Effort

It did, of course, help that the Falcons defense was dominant. They collected not one, but two Pick Six plays against the hapless Giants.

The Falcons defense actually outscored the Giants all by themselves. So there was no pressure on Penix Jr. in any regard involving keeping his team in the game or authoring a comeback.

The Falcons basically dominated start to finish.

"It's great, it's wonderful to have that," Penix Jr. said.

Penix was able to get rid of the ball on time and even quickly. He was able to get out of the pocket to avoid sacks. He delivered what Morris called, "Grown-man, professional type plays that we love to see from a young quarterback."

Sense Of ‘Pride’ Over Penix Debut

And Penix Jr., clearly not ready to perform as a starter immediately after the end of training camp, showed Morris he's ready for the assignment now by doing things fans don't see.

"The ability to spit out all the plays and know exactly what the purpose of the play is," the coach offered as an example. "The clean footwork, the whys and the concepts, like zone. The ability to go out there and retain information and bring it to the sideline and communicate and talk through situational football."

All that happened for the Falcons on Sunday. It left them feeling like a tough decision to bench Cousins, which some pundits doubted, was the right call.

"It wasn't relief for me," Morris said. "It was more a sense of pride."