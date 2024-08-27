Star U.S. Gymnast Simone Biles Comments On Reversal Of Jordan Chiles' Bronze Medal: 'Truly A Shame'

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles wants "justice" for Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles following a decision overturning Chiles' third-place victory at the Paris Olympics.

Team USA has pushed back after Chiles was moved up to third place (originally finishing fifth at the floor final) over a revision to Chiles' score.

READ: Team USA's Jordan Chiles Still Thinks She Deserves Bronze Over Romanian Competitor

Chiles' USA Gymnastics coaches appealed the degree of difficulty scored, and with the successful appeal, Chiles was bumped up to third place and slated to receive bronze. Romania's gymnastics team intervened, claiming that the Americans were late in submitting their appeal, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) agreed with, resulting in Chiles' move back to fifth.

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu is considered the third-place winner of the event, though Chiles has stated that she will not return her bronze medal.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Simone Biles stood firmly in Chiles' corner, calling for her to retain the bronze medal. She shared her communications with Chiles since the ‘heartbreaking’ decision.

"We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls," Biles said in her interview. "I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.’"

Biles finished second in the floor event, and the two Americans had a famous photo-op with Brazilian gymnast and first-place winner, Rebeca Andrade.

Biles continued, "Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.

"It’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before, and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal, and unfortunately in gymnastics, that’s not the case."

USA Gymnastics released a statement via TMZ on the decision.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan," the statement read.

(Does Chiles stand a chance of reversing the decision? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela