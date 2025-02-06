Star PWHL Player Marie-Philip Poulin Fined For Monster Check

I don't know that people realize just how physical women's hockey can get.

It seems to me like it has ramped up over the last few years, and while as far as I'm aware, full-on body-checking is against the rules, the line has become blurred and the physicality has increased.

Having said that, you still can't do what Marie-Philip Poulin did over the weekend.

We've talked about Poulin before. She's the captain of the Montreal Victoire in the Professional Women's Hockey League (which she currently leads in goals scored) and has been a mainstay on Team Canada for years.

Simply put, she's one of the best women's hockey players of all time.

But over the weekend, the Victoire were taking on the New York Sirens and Poulin showed that in addition to her impressive offensive abilities, she can get physical too by unloading a monstrous check on Sirens forward Jade Downie-Landry.

Uh… it doesn't really matter what league you're in, you probably aren't going to get away with that one.

Poor Downie-Landry didn't get a chance to protect herself on that one, and that's why the 5-minute major for charging that Poulin was handed seems more than fair for a hit like that.

The Sirens forward was forced out of the game temporarily, per Sportsnet, but Poulin avoided a game misconduct because Downie-Landry did not sustain any injuries to her head or face.

Still, the league decided that it would be the right call to slap Poulin with a fine… of $250.

I don't want to speak on her behalf… but I think she's going to be good for that.

Fortunately for Montreal, Poulin won't miss any playing time because she has been on fire as of late. Prior to the hit, Poulin had two goals in the game which means she has scored 8 in her last seven games.