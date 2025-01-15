Stanley Cup Rings Missing After Penguins Star Evgeni Malkin's Home Is Burglarized

One of the craziest stories happening anywhere right now is the rash of break-ins at superstar athletes' homes, and unfortunately, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin may be the latest victim.

According to reports, Malkin's home was burglarized over the weekend, with Jennifer Barasso (not to be confused with former Penguins netminder Tom Barrasso) reporter for Pittsburgh TV station KDKA reported that three very important items were missing from the star's home.

Alright… now these break-ins have crossed a line. Once you start messing with Lord Stanley, it's time to get serious… although this insane situation has already been very serious for quite some time.

Those rings are of course from the 2009, 2016, and, 2017 Stanley Cup Finals of which Malkin was a key piece of all of them.

CBS News reports that the 911 call reportedly came several hours after the Penguins' Saturday afternoon game against the Ottawa Senators, which he did not play in because of injury (he did return to the team's lineup Saturday against Seattle).

The Penguins are reportedly working with authorities as this is an ongoing investigation. However, Malkin has requested privacy as the investigations continue.

The security system at the home in Sewickley Heights was out of commission at the time of the incident and the safe that contained the rings was open.

There was no word on whether this break-in is tied to the rash of other break-ins at other star athlete's homes including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Luka Doncic, and fellow NHLer Tyler Seguin — which the FBI has warned leagues may be the work of organized thieves from South America — but it sure fits the pattern.

Hopefully, the authorities will figure out a way to put a stop to this soon, but this seems like a tough group of criminals to deal with.