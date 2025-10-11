Stanford Alum Must Be Bored Or Desperate, Gifts Struggling Football Team $50 Million

Will this buy more than three wins for the Cardinal?

Stanford University just received a $50 million donation from former player, Bradford Freeman.

FIFTY MILLION.

On that team.

The Cardinal, currently sitting at 2-3, have had four-consecutive seasons of three wins. Before that, it was two-straight campaigns with four Ws. You’d need to go all the way back to 2018 to find Stanford’s last winning season (9-4). Stanford’s last conference title? 2015.

Woof.

They’ve got an interim coach and a tree for a mascot. And they’re getting Patrick Mahomes money.

God bless you, Bradford Freeman.

I’ll be honest, I had no idea who Freeman was. My mind immediately assumed he was either Morgan’s son or Antonio’s brother. Maybe they’re all related in some sort of super-talented family. The AI bots tell me he suited up for Stanford in the ‘60s, and that he’s a philanthropist and private-equity investor. Probably one of those guys who wears three-piece suits all the time and only drinks liquor with a giant square ice cube.

I don’t know. Just a guess.

Then again, Andrew Luck calls him Brad. So maybe he's more jeans and light beer.

What I do know is, he’s got FU money. Otherwise, you’re not giving Walter White earnings to the fighting tree of Palo Alto. This is like putting an in-ground pool behind your tenant-less duplex. Fix the roof first. Replace the light bulbs. Remove the shag carpet.

Alright, screw it. Keep the shag carpet.

Stanford's Last Bowl Game Appearance Was In 2018

Anyway, I’m convinced Bradford was just bored. If you’ve got an extra $50 million to play with, the rush of an eight-leg parlay or another European vacation can only last so long. But the thrill of potentially lifting the Cardinal to Andrew Luck and Jim Harbaugh heights likely can’t be topped.

Unless, of course, we’re talking Christian McCaffrey and Toby Gerhart heights.

Take your pick, Mr. Freeman.

It’s clear these are desperate times. Freeman can’t love the thought of yet another three-win season for his alma mater. And he has 50 million suggestions on how to get this tree upright.

