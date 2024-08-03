Saint Lucia Goes Wild For Sprinter Julien Alfred And First Olympic Medal Ever

We're pretty lucky here in the United States for a lot of reasons. One is that when the Olympics roll around, it's not a matter of if one of our athletes will win a medal, but instead, it's a matter of how many they win and how many of those will be gold.

So, it's easy to forget that there are plenty of nations around the world that hope they get the chance to see one of their athletes win, and some have never seen it at all.

Saint Lucia — a small island nation in the Caribbean — had never won an Olympic medal until Saturday when one of their athletes took gold in one of the Games' marquee events, the women's 100m sprint.

Julien Alfred hails from St. Lucia and she lined up in the final for the women's 100m — which earns the winner not only a gold medal but also the de facto title of "Fastest Woman on Earth" — alongside one of the favorites, Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson.

Despite a late push from Richardson, Alfred had this one in the bag within the first 50 meters.

That became the first-ever medal win for St. Lucia, and it was gold, no less.

Think how exciting that would be if it was your country experiencing something like that.

Well, guess what? We don't have to think, because one of the upsides of everyone being buried in their smartphones is that we have footage of people reacting to Alfred's win in her home country, and they went absolutely nuts.

That's so cool. I love how you can see the excitement build as the race went on, as it became clearer and clearer that there was an Olympic medal headed to Saint Lucia, and better yet, a gold one.

Congratulations to Julien Alfred and the people of Saint Lucia. Awesome stuff.