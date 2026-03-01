The St. Louis Cardinals Unveil Baseball's Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal For 2026 Season

I really wish I lived near Busch Stadium (home of the St. Louis Cardinals ) for one specific reason.

It’s not because of the team itself. Most experts are predicting a long and painful year for one of the MLB ’s most storied franchises. If I wanted to watch them play mediocre ball, I would just stream the game (legally, of course).

It is perhaps this miserable outlook for the season that has forced the Cardinals to become creative in finding ways to get butts in seats. That need has led them to create one of the best solutions possible.

For a meager price of $29 , fans can partake in the "Coca-Cola" unlimited plan. It requires fans to sit in sections 271 and 272 (so you're close to the associated food stand), but even so, you can have unlimited access to the following foods:

Coca-Cola brand fountain drinks with ice

Hot dogs

Chicken tenders

Bratwursts

Nachos (Chips and Cheese)

French fries

Popcorn

Peanuts

Kettle chips

Ice cream cups

I’d pay $29 to distract myself from bad baseball by eating all the chicken tenders and popcorn I wanted. I’m no Joey Chesnut, but I could make some food disappear.

That honestly is such a peak experience for literally every male baseball fan in America: time with the boys, unlimited food, and baseball. The world will never be able to create a perfect utopia, but this is a pretty darn good effort.

We haven’t even reached Opening Day, and this is definitely going to be the best promotional deal in the league.