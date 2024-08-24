St. Louis Blues Dunk On Leafs Over Bieber Kid’s Name

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not had a whole lot of postseason success over the last few decades, but they've got the added burden of being the Maple Leafs. That means that when any fan or even another team gets an opportunity to dunk on them, they'll take it, even in the middle of the summer.

Even the birth of Justin Bieber's son can be fodder for flaming the Leafs.

Bieber — who broke onto the music scene in the early 2010s as a coconut-headed, Alvin and the Chipmunks voice-having teen who started cranking out hits.

These days, the Biebs is a family man, and he and his wife Hailey Baldwin — daughter of one of the lesser Baldwin Brothers; I can't remember which — recently welcomed a new baby boy.

Congratulations. I hear other infants are already trying to copy his hairstyle, just like they did with his old man.

Anyway, Bieber posted a photo on Instagram and revealed his son's name, Jack Blues Bieber.

Celebrities come up with some goofy kids' names, but that's a strong one.

However, Bieber is a noted Leafs fan — he even had a hand in designing their third jersey — so if you thought the St. Louis Blues were going to overlook the fact that Baby Biebs' middle name is "Blues" you'd be mistaken.

They're not wrong. The semi-alliterative name was a good call.

Despite his middle name, it's probably a safe bet that the Biebers will continue to hit up Leafs games for years to come.

But now the big question that's on everyone's mind (or at least one): will Baby Biebs see a Leafs Cup in his lifetime?

I think it's hard to imagine the Leafs going Cup-less into the 2090s or beyond, but I think if this current core can't get it together in the next year or two (which I think I've been saying for the last season or two), then the team needs to consider changing directions and that'll take some time to get right.

So, I guess the answer is probably, but I think it might be a while before it happens.