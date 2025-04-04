The St. Louis Blues Are The Hottest Team In Hockey, And They Have A Jobu Bobblehead To Thank

Every single year in the NHL, it seems like there's one team — occasionally two — that really catches fire through the spring and into the playoffs.

What's even more fun is when that heater seems to be fueled by some strange event.

Last season, it was the Nashville Predators who shredded through the spring and into the playoffs despite looking like they were finished at the All-Star break. How'd they do it? They canceled their plans to go see U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Well, this year's hot team is the St. Louis Blues who are 17-2-2 since returning to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off and are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

Their secret sauce? Jobu.

That's right, the little Voodoo doll from the movie Major League that Pedro Cerrano had in his locker to get the Cleveland Indians back on track.

According to Russian Machine Never Breaks, Jobu was first spotted in the Blues Locker room on February 22, which was right after the 4 Nations break.

Since that point, they've gone on this incredible run and are now somewhat comfortably in one of the wild card spots in the Western Conference and appear on course to make a playoff appearance that no one expected a few months ago.

It's easy to forget that the Blues started the seasons 9-12-1 which led to the firing of then head coach Drew Bannister in November.

What didn't help his cause was that the Boston Bruins (who played the Blues in the 2019 Cup Final and are currently on a 10-game losing skid) fired highly regarded head coach Jim Montgomery.

This team could be a nightmare first-round draw for either Western Conference division winner, depending on where the Blues finish. They're blisteringly hot right now, and if you're looking for a team that could produce a first-round upset, they're the ones to watch.