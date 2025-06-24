Mogliny, Chara, Keith, And Thornton Headline 2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame Class

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class has been announced, and as far as NHLers are concerned, there are three guys who we all knew would be inducted in a matter of time, and one that will make you say, "Wait, how was he not already in there?"

It was announced Tuesday that Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, and Duncan Keith will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside former Team Canada player Jennifer Botterill and former Team USA forward Brianna Decker, as well as former University coach Jack Parker and former women's coach and executive Daniele Sauvageau in the Builders Category.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Are you as shocked as I am that it took until the Year of our Lord 2025 for Mogilny to be enshrined in Toronto?

I mean, the guy appeared in 990 NHL games and scored 1,032 points, which is great by any metric, but he was also the first player to defect from the Soviet Union to play in the National Hockey League. That alone seems like that should be Hall of Fame-worthy.

Still, around 20 years since his last NHL game to get inducted. I guess better later than never.

As for the other NHLers in, it's tough to argue any of them.

Zdeno Chara was a sure bet. Being the tallest player with one of the hardest shots in NHL history should count for something, but he was a dominant shutdown D-man for 20 years and won a Cup.

It was a big year for D-men with Duncan Keith also getting the nod, and deservedly so. Three Stanley Cups and a couple of Norris Trophy wins, and a Conn Smythe? Yeah, put him in the Hall of Fame for sure.

The only one I think you could maybe argue is going in a bit early is Joe Thornton. Don't get me wrong, we all love Jumbo, but he never won a Stanley Cup. I mean, just among players in their first year of eligibility, I'm kind of surprised he got in ahead of Ryan Getzlaf or Carey Price (no Stanley Cup for him either, but plenty of awards).

I'm not mad about it, but I'm not Getzlaf or Price.

This year's induction will take place in Toronto on Nov. 10.