The St. Louis Blues Have A Brand New Look... Kind Of

We're just a few days away from the NHL Draft, which is historically a time that teams revamping their logos or uniforms for the upcoming season will debut them, and that's exactly what the St. Louis Blues did on Tuesday when they unveiled their new logo and some new sweaters.

If they look a little familiar, that's because we've seen parts of them before.

The team made the big reveal in a very cool short video narrated by head coach Jim Montgomery.

Lots of music references in there, even what seemed like a nice tip of the cap to Rush ("today's Tom Sawyer"). The Blues are a-oh-kay in my book after that.

But we're not here to judge some video they threw together, we're here to look at the team's new threads.

First, let's start with the Blue Note, because while it may look the same as it has for decades, there were some changes to it.

They're subtle but easier to see when side-by-side.

According to the team's website, this is an updated version of the "Heritage Note," which the team used from their debut in 1967 to 1984. The "New Note" replaces the "Navy Blue Note," which has been the team's primary mark since 1998.

And if it looks familiar, the Heritage Note has been used on Winter Classic jerseys and the team's third jersey over the years.

With the new sweaters, the Blues are going back to the original shade of blue from when the team debuted.

They look great, but the team's previous home jersey is sticking around as well, and it'll be worn as a third jersey.

And last but not least, the Blues also unveiled a few secondary logos that are already on merchandise.

That "STL" treble clef logo (or a version of it) was used for last season's Winter Classic against the Blackhawks at Wrigley Field.

Like I mentioned, it's common for these jerseys to debut at the Draft, which means we'll see one in person when the Blues make the 19th overall pick on Friday night.