Space BBQ? Astronauts Delay Return to Earth, Fire Up Wings in Zero Gravity Oven

It's not quite Earth BBQ, but in space, it counts.

Last year, one of the biggest stories was about two astronauts stuck on the International Space Station.

This year, something similar is unfolding, but it seems like they're actually having a hell of a time. They even pulled off a space first and did some barbecuing!

China has its own space station called Tiangong, and three astronauts — Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie — were closing in on the end of their 6-month stay when they got some bad news. According to The New York Post, the capsule they were scheduled to return to Earth in was struck by space debris.

This meant that they had to stick around and wait to return in the same capsule that the next group of astronauts arrived in.

But no biggie, because, according to Space, that just meant that they got a chance to test drive the space station's new oven, and the maiden cook is being called the final frontier's first-ever BBQ.

Anyone for some wings?

I mean… I don't want to be a BBQ snob, but I don't know if sticking some wings in an oven constitutes "BBQ," but I guess when you're used to eating freeze-dried ice cream and floating M&M's, it counts.

I do love that even with the headache surrounding their return, these astronauts are just psyched to do some space BBQing.

There's just something nestled deep in your dude brain that flips on with BBQ. It's a vestige of our caveman days. I think I'd even offer to stay long on a space station if it meant hanging out for BBQ.

"Man, I'm so sick of floating around and peeing in a bag. Can't wait to go home tomorrow."

"I hear you. Too bad you're going to miss the space ribs we're making tomorrow."

"…Hang on, let me call Houston and see if we can push everything back."

The crew reportedly also whipped up some peppered steak for their commander, and in case you ever find yourself cooking in zero-G conditions, the sweet spot for the wings was 28 minutes.