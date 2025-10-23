South Carolina Women’s Hoops Account Drops Hilarious Louvre Callback After Heist

If you've got a golden opportunity for a joke, you've got to take it

Now and then, you get the perfect opportunity for a specific joke, and when that happens, you've got to take it. This is precisely what the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball X account did with a phenomenal line about a new statue honoring head coach Dawn Staley that was unveiled earlier this year.

Back in April, the statue — depicting Staley as she cut down the net after leading the Gamecocks to a National Championship in 2024 — was unveiled near the University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center.

At the time, the program's account shared a photo of the coach with her statue, and the phrase, "Hang it in the Louvre."

That's a pretty common saying, but whoever runs that account was thinking on their toes and must have remembered posting this for a reason.

You may have heard that the Louvre has been in the news.

This past weekend, thieves committed a brazen heist in which they made off with an estimated $100 million.

It's a heist that sounds like it came straight out of an Ocean's 11 movie (one of the good ones), and it gave the Gamecocks' account an opportunity to revisit their post.

Bravissimo!

You don't get many opportunities to drop a joke like that, and if you do can't fumble the bag.

My golden joke moment came back in college. I was at an apartment working on a project with friends, and while we were there, one friend's pet ferret ran out of her room.

"Rat! Rat the house!" I yelled, which is a line Ben Stiller has in the movie Along Came Polly when a ferret runs into a room.

How often are you in a perfect situation like that? I had to say it!

Unfortunately, no one there had seen the movie, so they had no clue what I was referencing, but still, what a moment.

Good on the Gamecocks' social team for cooking up a gem.