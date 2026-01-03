Bristol Motor Speedway Throws Water On 2027 Winter Classic Rumors

The league has yet to announce the venue for the 2027 Winter Classic

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers was hardly even in the books before rumors started flying about where next year's game could be.

However, these rumors have seemingly been shut down, which is a shame because the idea was pretty awesome.

After the Rangers' 5-1 win over the Cats, rumors started swirling that the 2027 Winter Classic would take place at Bristol Motor Speedway and would feature the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes.

When I first saw this, my reaction was, "This is genius."

Sure, they'd sort of just be copying Major League Baseball's homework from when the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves played at Bristol last season, but the team geography works out great for fans. Plus, the idea of a fast-paced sport like hockey being played at a racetrack is such a cool idea.

Also, I saw some people saying that the scorebug could read "NAS-CAR," which would be often, even though I'm fairly certain the Predators use the abbreviation "NSH."

But let's not start saving our money to buy NHL-branded firesuits just yet.

According to Predators beat writer Alex Daugherty, this matchup isn't happening… at least not in 2027.



…So you're telling me there's a chance… just not next year.

It's not a surprise to see Bristol in the NHL outdoor game rumor mill. Last summer, some NHL execs were on hand for the MLB Speedway Classic to see if it might be a suitable venue.

However, I think they should have Bristol host a Stadium Series game, if only for the uniforms.

Winter Classics usually see teams use throwback and fauxback designs, which are great.

However, Stadium Series games usually feature really bold, unusual uniforms. Doesn't that seem like the perfect time to roll out NASCAR-inspired uniforms?

I mean, regular uniforms are starting to look a little NASCAR with all the ads, but I digress…

So, there has not been any official announcement of the 2027 Winter Classic city or teams. Oddly enough, we know more about 2028. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hinted at a return to Buffalo in 2028 to celebrate 20 years since the first edition of the league's marquee outdoor game, which featured the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the meantime, we'll see what happens with Bristol, but the excitement around the apparent hoax should really have the NHL and the Speedway considering an outdoor game at some point.