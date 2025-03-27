It Sounds Like Olympic Flag Football Has A Venue And It's Normally Used For The Other Kind Of Football

I don't know about you but I'm pumped about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and one of the biggest reasons is that it will mark the Olympic debut for flag football.

Ever want to see some NFLers schooling the French national team like it's gym class?

Yeah, me too, and it could become a reality.

But the question remained where the games would take place, with no shortage of options for venues in the Los Angeles area, although I like the idea of going old school and making them play on the beach or in some park provided it's not overflowing with vagrants.

Well, it sounds like we have an answer.

According to The Los Angeles Times, it appears the flag football competition will take palce at BMO Stadium, home of the MLS' Los Angeles FC and the NWSL's Angel City FC.

The stadium holds 22,000 people, which should be plenty, but that makes me think that if and when the US plays for the gold medal — something I think we can all agree is inevitable — that is going to be one tough ticket, especially if Team USA does the right thing and loads up on NFL talent.

I know there are some career flag football players, but we all want to see Tyreek Hill running routes that will make the team from the Ivory Coast look like they signed up to play thinking that they'd be playing the other kind of football.

Speaking of which, it's looking like soccer finals and semifinals will take place at the Rose Bowl, while basketball will take place at the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome while swimming will be on a big stage at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.