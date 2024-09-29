Sorry Titans Fans, Derrick Henry Is Still A Beast!

Cover your eyes, Titans fans.

Derrick Henry, still nimble at 30 and 245 lbs., put on a hell of a show early as part of Sunday night's primetime matchup against the Bills: ripping an 87-yard rushing TD on his first carry of the night.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero posted on X, watching the running back behemoth outright 190-lb. players in Buffalo's secondary was amazing.

Derrick Henry hit a max speed of 21.29 MPH on his TD run, according to NextGenStats.

Henry continues to be a freak of nature.

WATCH:

Coming into Sunday's game, the 3-0 Bills appeared to have a major advantage over the 1-2 Ravens.

Through two-quarters of football on Sunday night, Buffalo's defense appears to not have an answer for Henry. Not only did Henry find a score on his first carry, he added a receiving touchdown in the second quarter to put the Ravens up 14-0.

In an attempt to bring down the Ravens RB, Bills safety Taylor Rapp went for a low hit on Henry and appeared to have injured himself in the process. Rapp has built a reputation as a hard-hitting safety since his time at USC, through his tenure with the Rams, and now with the Bills. (Hopefully, Rapp is alright.)

Henry has been a welcome addition to Todd Monken's Ravens offense after eight seasons in Tennessee.

The ex-Heisman winner and former Titans stud averaged five yards a carry (56 rushes, 281 yards) through his first three contests, which is good enough to land in the top five in rushing in the league.

Expect Henry to be top-three very soon — maybe even the top dog by the end of tonight's game.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com