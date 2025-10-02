Sophie Lloyd Electrifies Rugby World Cup Final With Shredding Halftime Guitar Solo

Now, THIS is how you do it!

I feel like sometimes we overthink what makes good entertainment for a major sporting event. Sometimes less is more, and all you need is a woman strutting out onto the field (or pitch, as you will see in a moment) and melting a stadium full of rugby fans' faces.

That's what they did, with social media sensation and Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd hitting the pitch with her six-string in hand and tearing through some classics.

Lloyd hit the field at halftime of the final between England — who hosted the tournament — and Canada, a nation whose rugby game I was not familiar with.

She went out there with no band to back her up and no lights to distract the crowd, and put on an absolute show.

Holy hell… give me a second to digest what I saw.

In short, a pretty blonde guitar virtuoso runs out on the field with her signature Kiesel axe, then starts ripping like it's her job… which it is.

Then, as if that wasn't enough, she starts going Richie Sambora on those rugby hooligans and starts unloading some of the talkbox riff from "Livin' On A Prayer."

Why that song? I don't know, probably just because talkboxes are awesome. I mean, who doesn't turn it up when Peter Frampton starts making his guitar talk?

That was awesome. Sure, I'm a sucker for some top-tier shredding like the kind Lloyd has become known for, but how often do you see someone just run out on a field like that, kill for a bit under five minutes, and get the crowd firing on all cylinders like that?

I mean, I'm just saying there aren't too many marching bands that can do that.

Although maybe it helped that the home team's fans were pretty fired up because they were on their way to a World Cup title.

England won the final 33-13.