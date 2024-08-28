WNBA Star Goes Viral With Skimpy Outfit: VIDEO

Sophie Cunningham managed to generate some attention on social media earlier in the week.

The Phoenix Mercury guard is one of the more popular players in the league, and is averaging 7.7 points per game and 4.1 assists per game for the franchise this season.

However, it wasn't her play on the court people seemed to be paying attention to Monday night.

It was her outfit choice.

Sophie Cunningham goes viral with skimpy outfit.

The team tweeted a video of Cunningham's pregame outfit prior to playing the New York Liberty……and it sure was a bold choice.

"this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa," the team wrote on the now-viral tweet of Cunningham. You can check it out below.

As you'd expect, there were more than a few funny reactions to the team essentially dropping a thirst trap to promote one of its players.

The WNBA has never been more relevant than it is at this very moment, and clearly, teams are willing to use on and off court action to stir up attention.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game. Welcome to the social media era that we're all living in.

However, let's not forget that it was Kelsey Plum who really put the league on notice at the start of the season with an all-time wild outfit choice.

Welcome to the new era of the WNBA! It sure is something to behold.