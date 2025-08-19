Injured Sophie Cunningham Still Mixing It Up Online, Issues FAFO To Troll Who Took Swipe At Her Sister

Cunningham won't let an injury keep her from being an enforcer

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is done for the season, but that doesn't mean she's going to sit there and twiddle her thumbs while folks on the internet take shots at her family.

The Fever were already beat up before Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun, with Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and, of course, Caitlin Clark out with injury.

To make matters worse, Cunningham went down hard after getting run into by Connecticut's Bria Hartley.

It certainly didn't look good, and it wasn't.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Cunningham's season is over, thanks to a right knee injury.

Unsurprisingly, people weren't happy with the way the play that led to Cunningham's season-ending injury went down, and that included her sister, Lindsey.

She hopped on X and took a shot at the league, saying that they should hire better officials. She even alluded to her sister getting fined for criticizing officials in her criticism of officials.

Very meta.

Any WNBA conversation elicits strong reactions, and this one was no different. Another X user posted a video of one of Cunningham's own rough plays and told her in no uncertain terms to "Shut up, b---h."

Alright, well, that caught the eye of Sophie Cunningham, who jumped to her sister's defense — after she had jumped to her defense; I know, it's a bit confusing — and issued a warning to the social media troll.

"Some of us were raised by the words of ‘don’t bite off more than you can chew’ and some of us didn’t. ‘Fafo,’" Cunningham wrote.

‘FAFO,' of course, stands for "F--k around and find out," but you probably knew that.

Cunningham really made a name for herself this season by jumping to Caitlin Clark's defense on the court when needed, but clearly, she doesn't shy away from mixing it up online either.