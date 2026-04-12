Sophie Cunningham Re-Signs With Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever fans have a lot to be happy about these days.

After re-signing key players like Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell to pair with superstar Caitlin Clark, the Fever brought back perhaps their most important pending free agent yet.

That's right, folks. Sophie Cunningham has re-signed with the Fever, and the dynamic duo is back in Indy.

After acquiring Cunningham via trade before the start of the 2025 season, the Fever made it a priority to get the 6'1" guard back in the fold for 2026.

And who could blame them?

Cunningham was instrumental in helping the Fever win the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup Championship and gave Indiana a huge offensive boost with her presence.

"We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago. Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court," COO and General Manager Amber Cox said.

For the 2025 season, despite only appearing in 30 games, Cunningham finished fourth on the team in both scoring (257 points) and rebounds (105).

Additionally, Cunningham led the Fever in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.2%, good for the third-highest percentage in the WNBA.

Fever fans are fired up, and their reactions in the comments section tell you this was a move that will be universally celebrated in Indy.

Cunningham also expressed excitement at getting the deal done.

"I have a feeling this is going to be another special season," she said in a statement, "so I’m excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. Let’s get spicy!"

There's still an entire season ahead of the Fever, but with their core locked in and ready to roll, the optimism is at an all-time high in Indianapolis.