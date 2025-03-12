WNBA Player Has An Interesting Explanation For Not Being Married

Sophie Cunningham is, apparently, asked a lot about why she's not married, and she's now explaining the answer.

Cunningham was a role player for the Phoenix Mercury and a former Missouri star during her days in college. And while she's now a teammate of Caitlin Clark after an offseason move to the Indiana Fever, she's become more well-known for her pregame outfits than her actual play on the court.

I'm not hating. It's the nature of the beast. You have to figure out how to move the needle in any way that you can, and Cunningham has found her niche.

Sophie Cunningham explains why she's not married.

The WNBA player recently hopped on Instagram to address speculation about why she's not married…..and her answer sure was something.

"I've received this question A LOT. I think it's cause I'm a rat and an embarrassment to society. Also, this was all ice and doesn't do my skill any justice. But back to being not married, it'll happen hopefully before I die CAUSE WON'T HE DO IT," the former Mercury forward wrote on her Instagram story.

Yeah, if you have any idea what the hell that means, then hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not even sure where to start with this one. What does it mean to be a rat? What does it mean to be an embarrassment to society?

Is that last part a reference to her attempting to chug a drink? If it is, I have some news for her. Being able to throw them back definitely shouldn't be considered an embarrassment to society.

If it is, then I might be in big trouble myself. Let's hope that's not the new standard. The boys might have a lot of explaining to do if it is.

Also, I don't want to put on a tinfoil hat here, but how often is Sophie Cunningham actually being asked about not being married? Isn't it considered a major faux pas to ask women why they're single?

I was also told growing up that you shouldn't ask why a woman is single or if she's pregnant. I once asked a woman when she was due, and it turned out she already had the kid. That got me a stiff talking to, but if you saw the circumstances, you might understand the mishap.

Either way, I'm just curious how often she's getting this question. Should I feel insulted I didn't get this question more often before getting engaged?

My head is spinning with questions.

As a pro-love guy, I hope it all works out for her and she rids herself of her "rat" ways (whatever the hell that means), and finds true love. That's what we're cheering for here at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.