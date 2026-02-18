Sophie Cunningham Wants To Know What Makes Something An Olympic Sport Instead Of A Hobby, And So Do I

The WNBA star may raises an interesting question about what constitutes an Olympic sport

One of my favorite things about the Olympics is that it puts otherwise niche sports in the spotlight, and for two glorious weeks, we all focus on and talk about stuff like ski jumping, biathlon, and curling.

However, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham isn't huge on the latter.

Cunningham and her co-host, West Wilson, talked a bit about the Olympics in the latest episode of their podcast, Show Me Something.

It started with Wilson referencing a tweet he saw about how the Winter Olympics "introduces two new sports that could leave you literally paralyzed at any moment. Meanwhile, the Summer Olympics just introduces jazz breakdancing."

I've noticed that too. Every four years, I watch downhill skiing or skeleton or something, and I think to myself, "This is too dangerous; someone should put a stop to this."

This was one of the reasons Wilson said he believes the Winter Olympics are 10-times better than their summer-time counterpart.

This led to a discussion of the Canadian cheating scandal during a curling match against Sweden, and that led Cunningham to wonder what makes curling an Olympic sport.

"I'm just wondering what like like what makes what makes it a sport or a hobby?" she asked. "Like, I'm actually being very curious."

I'm enjoying curling — as I do on a quadriennial basis — but it's a fair point. What is the cut-off?

If you go to the gun range, that feels more like a hobby, but shooting sports are in the Olympics.

Hell, in the Winter Games, they'll let you ski and shoot at the same time.

"Like, and I'm not discrediting these athletes, because I know, like, I couldn't do what they're doing. But I just watch some of these things, (and) I'm like, "Okay, how did that or like how or why?"

That's the great mystery of Olympic sports, isn't it?

What possessed some rogue luger to go headfirst and on his stomach to invent skeleton?

Why is that a different sport and not just a division of luge?

Why anything?!