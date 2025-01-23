Someone Stole Senators Forward Claude Giroux's Car... Again

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux got an unfortunate bit of Deja vu and it was all thanks to his car getting stolen… again; the second time in just a few months.

Back in September, Giroux had his Land Rover stolen from his home in Ottawa, where car thefts have been quite the problem.

They're apparently such an issue in the Great White North's capital city that lightning has struck twice for the Girouxs.

The Senators forward's wife, Ryanne, sent out a tweet on X Thursday morning revealing that the family's loaner car had been stolen.

At least she can laugh about it… or at least type "lol."

According to CTV News, police confirmed that they responded to a call around 8:45 in the morning, but stopped short of confirming that it had to do with Giroux's car.

"The vehicle appears to have been stolen overnight," police said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

Giroux and the Senators are currently on the road and will play on Thursday night in Boston to cap off a three-game road trip. The Sens didn't hold a morning skate on Thursday morning and none of the players spoke to the media.

According to the CBC, auto thefts in Ottawa have been a real problem, however, there was a 20 percent decrease in car thefts last year when compared to 2023 when there were just more than 2,000 reported incidents.

Ottawa Police Service Detective Chris Warren chalked this decline up to the increased attention the issue is getting.

"There's definitely been more focus on auto theft, we all know that. The federal government's invested money into it, police services have been doing projects [and] there's more enforcement," Warren said.

Since the start of the new year, there have been 103 auto thefts in the city, according to the Ottawa Police Service's crime map.