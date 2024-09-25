Dude, Where’s Claude Giroux’s Car? Ottawa Senators Star’s Land Rover Goes Missing

The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for another NHL season — one in which some onlookers (*raises hand*) think that they may be sniffing around a wildcard spot next spring — but before they even play some meaningful hockey, veteran forward Claude Giroux has some other business to attend to.

He might need to go buy a new car because it would appear that one of the dregs of Canadian society decided to steal one of his.

The first sign of trouble was when Giroux's wife, Ryanne, took to X for help because it seemed that they weren't exactly getting too much assistance from the Ottawa police.

According to CTV News Ottawa, the car in question is a Land Rover (see; it's not just Kias that get stolen) and a previous report from June listed the Land Rovers among some of the most targeted cars among Ottawa car thieves.

1,193 cars have reportedly been stolen in Ottawa since January 1.

Giroux himself seemed to confirm his wife's initial report by quote tweeting it with a facepalm emoji.

The Ottawa police did eventually contact Mrs. Giroux, but it was only about 37 minutes after she initially tweeted them. They also asked her to call 911… which it seems like she tried to do and couldn't get a hold of them so she turned to X.

They said that an officer had been dispatched, but… they may want to quicken up those response times because this was just a touch on the slow side.

Just a touch.

Hopefully, Ottawa's finest can get Grioux's car back, because that whole theft thing put a damper on an otherwise solid preseason debut in which he registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Giroux is gearing up to start his third season with the Senators after more than a decade with the Philadelphia Flyers and a cup of coffee with the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 NHL season.