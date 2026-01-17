Someone Just Paid $2.45 Million For Steph Curry’s Finals Jersey, Memorabilia Market Is Broken

Some people hang Steph Curry’s championship sweat on the wall and call it a long-term hold.

Stephen Curry has officially reached the point in sports stardom where his dirty laundry is worth more than most people’s net worth.

The jersey Curry wore in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the closeout performance that secured Golden State’s fourth championship of the dynasty and earned Curry a Finals MVP, just sold for a whopping $2.45 million.

The sale was handled by MeiGray Group, and the jersey was photo-matched to confirm it was worn during the actual game. Curry wore the prized garb while torching Boston on the road, dropping 34 points in that contest.

The buyer chose to remain anonymous, which makes sense.

Anyone willing to spend over $2 million dollars on fabric soaked in championship sweat is not exactly looking to explain themselves.

The price shattered Curry’s previous record for a game-worn jersey.

That mark stood at $1.758 million for the uniform from his second career NBA game, a relic from before he changed the game, setting up residence behind the three-point line as the Association's most lethal shooter of all time.

Game 6 of the 2022 Finals was controlled by Curry, setting him up for a Finals MVP trophy.

Still, $2.45 million for a jersey sounds insane. That kind of money usually buys property, not polyester.

Thankfully for crazy collectors and NBA fans, the memorabilia market no longer operates on sane logic.

Some people diversify their portfolios by investing in stocks and real estate. Others hang Steph Curry’s championship sweat on the wall and call it a long-term hold.

