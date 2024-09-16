Soda Coolers, Meet Your Worst Nightmare: Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy

On any given day, football coaches have to do a variety of things. They've got to map out plays, mediate and end petty arguments between players, and keep their team motivated and prepared for the next game.

But if you're Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, part of your unofficial job description is to act as a handyman in the press conference room.

Earlier Monday, Gundy was taking questions from the media about the Cowboys' upcoming matchup with the Utah Utes. He was in the middle of asking a question about how the Cowboys were preparing for Utah quarterback Cam Rising, when all of a sudden this incessant and loud humming started to affect everyone's attention in the room.

Seeing a problem on hand and eager to show the world he's more than just a football coach, Gundy stepped in and immediately tried to troubleshoot the problem. Most guys would walk over, look at the problem, pretend like they knew something, before ultimately giving up on finding a solution.

But not Gundy. He attacked the problem with the ferocity of a rabid dog, and ended up silencing the machine so the discussion could go back to normal. And he did it all without getting himself or anybody else crushed by a gigantic vending machine.

I don't want to say Gundy is a Renaissance man, he would have to be good at painting, play the violin, or invent a super-fancy scientific contraption for him to earn that title. But he certainly is a man with handyman talents, which is not a given among men these days.

Next time Oklahoma state has a facilities' problem, they might just need to call Gundy. He's evidently the man for the job.