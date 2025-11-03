Social Media Doesn't Hold Back In Response To BALCO Founder's Death

Can we at least save the jokes until after his funeral, guys?

The internet can be a very cruel place.

Earlier Monday night, Victor Conte, the founder of the infamous doping lab BALCO, died because of complications from pancreatic cancer.

As Bob Nightengale points out, it doesn't matter if you respect the man or if you hate him, but there should be a certain level of decorum when dealing with the death of someone.

At the end of the day, there are people who still love this man and are saddened by his passing, so whether you agree or disagree with his methods, we should all show a little more humanity when it comes to sensitive matters such as these.

The people of the internet apparently didn't get this memo, and didn't even wait for Conte's body to be buried before busting out some gallows humor in response to the controversial figure's passing.

I'm all for levity in situations that call for it, but I'm not sure if I can condone this kind of behavior.

Can we at least wait for the funeral before we start busting out our best PED jokes? Let's be better than this, people.

Yes, the man had a controversial legacy attached to his name, and maybe one day we can have that conversation.

But for now, let's let the man rest in peace, as we can sometimes forget what that acronym actually stands for.

While I had to take exception to some of the rhetoric in the comments section, there were some on social media who had the correct, more nuanced take when dealing with the death of another human being.

Well said, Gavin. I agree wholeheartedly.

For now, rest easy, Victor Conte.

You were a man with a complicated legacy, but at the end of the day, you were also human; flawed, like the rest of us.

Let's all remember that before we start cracking jokes at the expense of the recently deceased.