Social Media Can't Stop Talking About Connor Hellebuyck And Kyle Connor's Necks

Tuesday was Media Day ahead of the NHL's 4 Nation's Face-Off which gets underway on Wednesday with Canada taking on Sweden.

However, if I gave you a thousand guesses, I don't think you'd be able to come up with what fans were talking about one day before the tournament.

It wasn't Canada's goaltending situation.

It wasn't the ridiculous top power play units that are coming together for this tournament.

Instead, it was the necks of Winnipeg Jets stars Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck.

So, part of the Media Day festivities involved each of the teams taking part in the tournament taking their team pictures. In Team USA's photo, the two Jets teammates were seated side-by-side and the results have gotten social media buzzing.

You've got Hellebuyck with no neck to speak of, whatsoever, while Connor is working with all the neck.

I mean, I think I might have to agree with that tweet. Hellebuyck — who is of course wearing goalie gear which could be partially the cause for this extreme neck disparity — could certainly have gone for a tuck, knowing that he was going to be sitting with his necky teammate.

Is it maybe some kind of illusion, or is Kyle Connor really working with that much neck?

I don't know but it got social media's attention and there were jokes.

It's all in good fun, but these guys will mean business the second the puck drops, and I think Team USA might be the team to beat in a tournament that should be pretty competitive from top to bottom.

On paper, look the most complete.

Sure Canada is loaded up front, but in net? Not so much.

Hellebuyck will be the team's starter to open their slate, and behind him are Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, which gives the Americans what is likely the best trio of goalies in the tournament to complement groups of forwards and defensemen that can certainly go toe-to-toe with Canada.

It's going to be a fun week and change of hockey to watch how the 4 Nations Face-Off unfolds.