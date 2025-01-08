Soccer Tunnel Kid Tries To Recruit Star Player, Disses Home Team In The Process

Like any sport, soccer has its traditions and one of them involves players walking down the tunnel while holding hands with some little kid.

I'm not sure why they do it or how it started, but most matches start with players being led to the pitch by some kiddos.

This practice took a hilarious turn during a recent match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool's captain is Virgil van Dijk and he was walking over to the kids — who are called "mascots" which threw me for a bit of a loop; I guess it's a British thing, like calling fries "chips" and calling chips "crisps" — when one youngster decided to try and help out the front office.

"Van Dijk come to Tottenham we haven't got any good defenders at the moment," the kid yelled.

According to Daily Mail, that's Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman (not to be confused with Mark David Chapman; very different guy) who started cracking up at that comment, and can you blame him? That was hilarious!

I've never seen a team take the Kids Say The Darndest Things approach to tampering but hey, maybe we'll see some teams in North America give that a whirl.

Also, this kid is ripping on his team at a level far beyond his years. He could be calling into sports talk shows with that kind of disdain for the current roster.

I thought the next generation was a little soft on these fronts, but I love that this kid has no qualms about calling his team's current players a bunch of bums if he thinks it'll help them land a big fish.

What a team guy, that kid is.