Soccer Ref Under Investigation For Alleged Drug Use At Euro 2024

An English soccer official is under investigation after a video made the rounds that allegedly showed him snorting cocaine around the time of the EURO 2024 tournament in Germany.

UK news outlet The Sun published a video that appears to show David Coote snorting some kind of white powder through a United States banknote. The Sun claims that the video was taken on July 6, which was the day after Coote served in his final match at EURO 2024.

The Sun claims that the video was sent to a friend of Coote's who also received a photo believed to have been taken July 1 that also showed white powder.

The allegations have caught the attention of UEFA which announced that it is launching an investigation.

"A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee, Mr. David Coote," UEFA said in a statement, per TSN.

Unfortunately for Coote, this isn't even the first time this week that he has found himself in hot water.

On Monday, Coote was suspended by PGMOL, the governing body for soccer officials in the UK. That stemmed from another video of Coote in which he was seen making disparaging remarks about Liverpool, and the club's head coach Jurgen Klopp, who he referred to as a "German c--t."

PGMOL confirmed that it is aware of the latest video that has surfaced.

"We aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation," PGMOL said in a statement, per ESPN.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage."