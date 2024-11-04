Soccer Player Killed By Lightning Strike During Televised Match In Peru

In what looks like a scene from a ‘Final Destination' movie, a soccer player was killed in the middle of a soccer match after being struck by lightning over the weekend.

The horrifying moment was caught on video as the match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca was televised locally.

The footage, which some viewers may find disturbing, shows players and what appears to be a referee walking around the field when the strike makes direct contact with 39-year-old defender Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza. Four other players immediately fall to the ground after the strike as if they had been knocked unconscious on the field at Coto Coto stadium in the city of Chilca, Peru.

Juan Chocca Llacta, one of the goalkeepers, was also injured in the strike and is being treated for serious burns at a nearby hospital, according to The Telegraph.

Local officials believe that a metal bracelet de La Cruz was wearing at the time of the strike may have been "a magnet" for the lightning strike that took his life.

A 14-year-old, 16-year-old, and a 24-year-old were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but are in stable condition.

The match was immediately canceled after the lightning strike, which came as Bellavista was ahead 2-1.

Lucho Duarte was the man who filmed the strike. He is also an engineer and called for safety measures to protect players, including lightning rods.

"This terrible incident reminds us of the importance of protection against lightning, especially in open-air events," Duarte said, according to the Mirror.

"We need to implement protective systems in sports installations and security protocols involving the immediate suspension of activities during storms."

About a decade ago a similar accident occurred in the area when a 21-year-old soccer player was struck by lightning and put in the hospital with second-degree burns.