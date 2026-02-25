Enraged Italian Soccer Fans Escalate Protest With Truckload Of Manure For 'Sh-t' Owner

European soccer fans are just different. Sure, we've got rowdy groups of sports fans across the United States with college football fans and NFL fans probably claiming the top two spots in that regard, but what we routinely see out of soccer fans across the pond – for better or for worse – is on an entirely different level.

This brings us to supporters of the Italian side Torino FC, a club in Italy's top division, Serie A.

Torino hasn't won the Serie A title since 1976, which also happens to be the only time the club has qualified for the Champions League. While not exactly a powerhouse in Italy, let alone all of Europe, it's a well-known, historic club with not just a passionate fanbase, but one that knows how to protest.

With Torino currently occupying 15th in the standings, just three points clear of the relegation zone, fans of the club have had enough. Some supporters elected not only to voice their frustrations, but to use action…in the form of a truck bed full of manure.

A group of fans dumped a significant amount of manure outside of the club's training ground, and just in front of a sign that read Merde Come Cairo, which translates to Sh-t Like Cairo, referring to team owner Urbano Cairo.

Again, American sports fans are a passionate bunch, but imagine a group of Dallas Cowboys fans pulled up to the team's practice facility and smeared manure all over the place.

Torino still has time to pick up points in the league and avoid relegation, something the club hasn't experienced since 2009, but if things continue in the wrong direction, it's a safe bet supporters are not going to handle things too calmly.