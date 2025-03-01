Soccer Fans Chant Disgusting Taunt To Unconscious Player In FA Cup Match

English soccer fans can engage in some pretty awful behavior, but in a match between Crystal Palace and Millwall, the fans’ actions were especially bad.

The two sides were playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup, which is a tournament in which clubs from all top four leagues in England play to win (Crystal Palace is a Premier League team, and Milwall plays in the second-highest league). Less than six minutes into their match, things got terrifying.

Milwall goalie Liam Roberts was attempting to clear a ball outside of his box, meaning he couldn’t use his hands. Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was closing in on the high-bouncing ball as Roberts attempted to clear with his foot.

Unfortunately, Roberts’ foot caught Mateta’s ear, knocking him unconscious. Medical staff had to administer oxygen for nine minutes before he was stretchered off to the hospital. The goalie was given a red card and ejected.

Here’s the collision.

If you can believe it, this wasn’t even the most shocking part of the story. According to the New York Post , some Milwall fans chanted "Let him die" as Mateta lay on the ground.

I’m a Boston sports fan, so I’m fully aware of how classless fans can be. However, this is another level of ugly. The guy was hanging on to life by a thread, and these fans wanted him to pass away?

Thankfully, Mateta posted a message on Instagram after his side pulled out a 3-1 victory .

"Thank you for all your kind messages. I’m doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for a great job today," Mateta wrote .

That was a bad injury that could have been a lot worse. Every Milwall fan who chanted that should never attend a soccer game again.