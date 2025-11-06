So, Which Teams Can Actually Win The Super Bowl This Season?

The odds suggest a cutoff between the Seahawks and Ravens — a gap of 500 — leaving eight teams in the Super Bowl bubble.

A clear Super Bowl favorite still hasn’t emerged this season after nine weeks and an unusually active trade deadline. Most sportsbooks continue to list the Kansas City Chiefs as favorites, even with a 5–4 record that puts them third in the AFC West and coming off a tough loss to the Bills.

Here are the teams with the 10 best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs — +600

Buffalo Bills — +700

Philadelphia Eagles — +750

Detroit Lions — +850

Los Angeles Rams — +900

Indianapolis Colts — +1000

Green Bay Packers — +1100

Seattle Seahawks — +1200

Baltimore Ravens — +1700

Denver Broncos — +1800

The odds suggest a cutoff between the Seahawks and Ravens — a gap of 500 — leaving eight teams in the Super Bowl bubble. But does any of those eight have a better shot than the other seven? Let’s take them one by one.

Kansas City Chiefs (+600): Coming into last weekend, NFL GameDay was asking, "is this the most complete team in the Mahomes era?" Kansas City entered Buffalo as a road favorite, and some pundits predicted the Chiefs wouldn’t lose again this season.

Then, on Sunday, the Bills outcoached, outperformed, and outmuscled them. Buffalo exposed that Kansas City’s offensive flaws remain, including an inconsistent run game and weak pass protection against athletic edge rushers.

For the record, the Chiefs’ star rookie left tackle Josh Simmons returned to the facility on Monday after missing the previous four games due to "family reasons." Simmons’ status for the rest of the season remains unclear, but his presence — or absence — could play a significant role in Kansas City’s quest.

Mahomes and Andy Reid have overcome worse, and they’ve won Super Bowls with less talent. But can they even reach the playoffs?

No, seriously.

The Chiefs now sit third in the AFC West, two games behind the Broncos, one behind the Chargers (who also hold the tiebreaker), and a tiebreaker behind the Jaguars for the final wild-card spot. Their remaining schedule includes Denver twice, the Chargers, and the Colts. Kansas City needs to win at least three of those four just to stay viable — and even then, it might have to start the postseason on the road.

Verdict: The Chiefs cannot lose more than two games the rest of the season.

Buffalo Bills (+700): Right now, Buffalo is the safest bet to win the Super Bowl. Not because the Bills are the most talented team — they aren’t — but because they have the clearest path.

The run defense still leaks yards, the receiver group looks average, and the defense doesn’t have the bite it had in 2021. However, Buffalo has the league’s fifth-easiest remaining schedule. With such a favorable path to the AFC’s top seed, no team sits in a better position. There’s also no better trio in the NFL than Josh Allen, James Cook, and the Bills offensive line.

Verdict: Solidly in the middle of the Super Bowl bubble.

Philadelphia Eagles (+750): All-star general manager Howie Roseman improved the Eagles' roster at the trade deadline by adding edge rusher Jalen Phillips while most contenders stood pat. Advantage: Eagles.

The bad news: the Eagles don’t look as dominant as last season. Saquon Barkley averaged 5.8 yards per carry a year ago. This season, he’s down to 4.1, putting more pressure on Jalen Hurts to carry the offense.

The good news: the rest of the league isn’t as strong as it was last year.

The next two games — at Green Bay and home against Detroit — will likely determine whether the Eagles secure a top playoff seed.

Verdict: This feels like more of an NFC Championship team than a Super Bowl team.

Detroit Lions (+850): The Lions don’t look like a Super Bowl contender right now. The offensive line is a shell of itself, especially on the interior, and losing left guard Christian Mahogany (possibly for the season) won’t help.

That weakness has stalled both the run game and the passing attack, despite Detroit’s elite offensive talent. The loss of Ben Johnson is obvious. New playcaller Johnny Morton hasn’t inspired much confidence and rarely adjusts when his first-half game plan fails. (If the screen game isn’t working, stop calling it.)

The schedule doesn’t help either, with road games at Philadelphia, Los Angeles (Rams), and Chicago, plus a home matchup with Green Bay.

Verdict: Expect Detroit to fight for a wild-card spot through Week 18 — and prepare for another early playoff exit.

Los Angeles Rams (+900): The Rams are the best value bet on the board. They’re as good as any team above them and may be the one contender without an obvious weakness.

With the margins so thin, history favors the team with the best coach-quarterback combination. In the NFC, that’s Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Add in the second-easiest remaining schedule in the league, and the Rams could enter the playoffs as legitimate Super Bowl favorites.

Verdict: Bet them now.

Indianapolis Colts (+1000): Quarterbacks like Daniel Jones don’t usually win Super Bowls. Then again, Daniel Jones isn’t playing like Daniel Jones this year.

The Colts have quietly been the best team in football, with a point differential of +109, 27 points higher than the Rams in second place.

The secondary looked like a weakness before the trade deadline, but the Colts went all-in by acquiring Sauce Gardner. The secondary is a weakness no more.

We still are not ready to say the Daniel Jones-led Colts can win the Super Bowl this season. However, with their dominant ground game and favorable path, they could end up in the AFC Championship Game and make it a close contest.

Verdict: In the Super Bowl bubble, but not true threats — yet.

Green Bay Packers (+1100): There’s a scenario in which Green Bay runs the table all the way to the Super Bowl. There’s also a scenario where the Packers miss the playoffs by half a game — thanks to a tie against the Cowboys earlier this season.

On their best days, the Packers can beat anyone. On their worst, they can lose to anyone — including the Browns and Panthers.

Any given Sunday, indeed.

Losing tight end Tucker Kraft to a season-ending ACL injury hurts. He was their leading receiver and a matchup nightmare for defenses.

So where does that leave Green Bay?

Verdict: About as unpredictable as any Super Bowl contender I can remember. Nonetheless, the Packers are still Super Bowl contenders.

Seattle Seahawks: I don’t buy Seattle. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are dynamic, but this team feels a lot like the 2024 Vikings — also led by Darnold.

Like those Vikings, Seattle faces a brutal second-half schedule and likely ends up fighting for a wild-card spot. Realistically, the Seahawks belong closer to the Ravens and Broncos in the odds — teams that would need a lot of luck to reach the conference championship.

Verdict: Outside the Super Bowl bubble.

Bobby Burack’s Official Super Bowl Bubble: