New York Radio Host Furious Over Outfit Yankees' General Manager Wore To Spring Training

Pitchers and catchers for the New York Yankees reported to camp on Wednesday, marking the unofficial start to the 2026 campaign for the team that won 94 games a season ago. New York general manager Brian Cashman reported for duty as well, and it took all of about four seconds for the unhinged criticisms to begin.

Cashman, who has been the GM and Senior VP of the Yankees since 1986, arrived in Tampa on Wednesday wearing a brown hoodie and sweatpants, which caused SNY radio host Shaun Morash's head to spin.

Apparently, what Cashman wears while walking through a tunnel at Spring Training matters, like, a lot.

"This signals comfortability," Morash said, somehow keeping a straight face. "Brian Cashman is too comfortable. He knows he's not going anywhere. It signals laziness, and don't tell me it doesn't…The general manager of the Yankees, on the very first day of work, you've gotta show up a little more professional than that…Wear a suit into the freaking complex. Show that the Yankees are about business. He looks like a bum."

Morash's rant is the definition of pointless, and the reality is, if Cashman showed up to Spring Training wearing a suit, he'd get clowned for taking what is a completely laid back day to begin with far too seriously.

This isn't Cashman's first rodeo; he's made this same walk into Spring Training 40 times, and if he wants to wear a sweatsuit that is likely more valuable than the car I drive, he can have at it.

As for Morash, his talking point not only stirred the Yankees' pot when there was no stirring to be done, it laid the groundwork for an ‘I told you so’ moment if the Yanks are bad this season. A call back in September to ‘when Cashman wore a sweatsuit to Spring Training’ would be an all-timer for Morash.