SNL Roasts Bill Belichick For Relationship With Jordon Hudson

Saturday Night Live roasted Bill Belichick in a skit for his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

On their segment "Weekend Update" with Michael Che, the host brought up that a student debt-relief plan will be nullified. Of course, a show like this doesn’t mention a relatively dry news story without setting it up for a banger of a joke, and that’s exactly what happened here.

"Last week, a U.S. appeals court blocked a Biden-era student debt relief plan, which means the only way for young people to pay off their student loans is by dating Bill Belichick."

Bang bang, shots fired!

Frankly, any and all jokes directed at Belichick’s way about this are more than deserved. I’m a Belichick supporter. This man is a football genius who made the first 18 years of my football fandom an absolute dream (and everyone else’s a living nightmare). Few people contributed to my adolescent happiness to the extent Belichick did.

But that doesn’t mean I’m happy that he’s dating Hudson. For crying out loud, Hudson is 48 years younger than him ( Belichick is 72, Hudson is 24 ). For those of you who love math, that means the age gap between the two of them is twice as long as Hudson has been alive. If that doesn’t make you cringe, you’re probably Bill Belichick or Jordon Hudson.

This relationship is more awkward than the last four years of Beleichick’s tenure at the helm in New England. I’m not saying I hope it ends soon, but until it does, anyone should feel free to poke fun at Belichick for robbing the cradle.