Snickers And Josh Allen Team Up For... Barbecue Sauces?

We all know that athletes, especially high-profile ones like reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, have no shortage of endorsement opportunities, but the Buffalo Bills QB has a bit of a weird one this season.

He's partnering with Snickers candy bars, but it's not just about the candy.

They're putting out a hat-trick of barbecue sauces.

Color me intrigued…

The quarterback and the candy brand have three sauces — Chocolate Barbeque, Peanut Teriyaki, and Caramel Buffalo — that they claim are delicious enough to get you jumping through tables, Bills Mafia-style.

The sauces will be available every Sunday at halftime of the 1 PM ET NFL games.

This is a weird collaboration, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to try these puppies, regardless of how strange they might be.

I think Peanut Teriyaki sounds the most normal of the three, which is like saying someone is the "most suave" member of the high school chess team. It's just that I've had peanut sauces and I've had teriyaki sauces, so I imagine this would just taste like a cross between the two.

Now, I grew up 20 minutes from Hershey, Pennsylvania, where they do all kinds of wacky nonsense with chocolate, so the Chocolate Barbecue sauce wasn't strange to me at all. I was even flipping through my brain to try and remember if I had ever had something like this before. I may have. Either way, this probably isn't too bad.

But the one flavor that is breaking my brain is Caramel Buffalo. Pardon my French, but how the f--k is that supposed to work?

Those are two very specific flavors, and I can't imagine what they taste like together. I get the combination of sweet and spicy, but I'm not sure how that kind of sweet and that kind of spicy could work in harmony.

But I trust the brave men and women in the Snickers test kitchens, and I figure Josh Allen wouldn't lend his likeness to just any company that shows up and gives him a sack of cash (or maybe he would), so they're probably alright.

I'll see if I can get my hands on these and we'll try them out in the name of science.