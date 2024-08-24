Smell That? It's A College Football Announcer Making A Phenomenal Fart Joke On Live TV

You know what’s funny? Fart jokes.

Yes, I’m 24 years old. Yes, my sense of humor should have matured to the point where I no longer laugh if I hear someone joking about flatulence. But I just can’t help myself, I’ve got to let my inner child be free every now and again.

So imagine my delight when I was scrolling on X and came across this beauty of a moment during the Montana State Bobcats game against the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque.

During this Week 0 matchup, there were some blistering - and I mean blistering - winds whipping through University Stadium. They were the type of gusts that made you wonder if Glen Powell and Kiernan Shipka were coming back to redo a scene of "Twisters" (which would be highly unnecessary, because that movie was epic).

In fact, things got so bad that it knocked a camera off its station above a crowd of unsuspecting fans.

Yikes, that could have ended badly.

At one point in the game, the Fox Sports broadcast showed just how much the winds were affecting the surroundings of the game. That led to this gem of a moment from Tim Brando.

"I promise the wind is not coming from the booth," Brando said.

Genius. Hilarious. Inspiring! Someone give Brando a raise if for nothing else than his sense of humor.

Week 0 was epic. Not only did Georgia Tech upset Florida State in a thriller, but we already have a banger of a fart joke. To top it off, this game itself was insane, with Montana State edging out the hosts, 35-31.

College football is so back, baby.