Skylar Thompson Mugged In Dublin Days Before Steelers-Vikings Ireland Game

The NFL wants to make international games a staple of its schedule, but sometimes stuff happens that leaves the idea of playing abroad seem less appealing — and Skylar Thompson getting mugged in Dublin qualifies.

Thompson, who is on the injured reserve list, was nonetheless part of the Pittsburgh Steelers travel party to Dublin for the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. And when he was out and about Friday evening, he apparently got robbed and roughed up by hooligans.

Steelers, NFL Aware Of Robbery

No further details are available but NFL security and the Steelers are aware of the matter.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident," the Steelers said in a statement.

Thompson apparently suffered minor injuries in the incident. It is unclear what or how much the perpetrators took.

And, look, stuff like this also happens in the United States.

Bad Look For Outsourcing Games

But this is obviously not the kind of story the NFL wants as it is eyebrows-deep in trying to turn itself into an international sport that embraces games outside the United States.

Folks over here who will be losing games to countries abroad could easily say, "See, that's what happens over there."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell didn't happen to mention the pratfalls of international games on Sunday when he talked about how clubs and players and everyone loves taking trips for international games.

Goodell: NFL Global Sport The Goal

He said the NFL wants to reach a point where it has 16 international games every season. That, by the way, could mean fewer games in the USA.

"We have our eyes set on 16 games internationally," Goodell told NFL Network on its pregame show set in Dublin. "We're hoping we can continue on a global track here.

"We expect to be a global sport in the near future and that means we have to go through Asia, but ultimately, we believe we will be a true global sport soon."