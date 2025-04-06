Skip Bayless Asks If Cooper Flagg Lacks 'Clutch Gene' In Wild Rage-Bait Video After Duke's Final Four Disaster

Cooper Flagg was named a consensus first-team All-American, the national college player of the year, and, if he declares, will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old also led Duke in every statistical category you can think of while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. Despite all of that, Skip Bayless isn't sure he has the "clutch gene" because he missed a fade-away shot against Houston.

This is what the kids call rage bait.

Flagg missed what could have been a game-winner against Houston with eight seconds left in regulation on Saturday night.

Duke threw up all over itself in the closing seconds of its Final Four loss to the Cougars on Saturday night, but instead of solely focusing on the team's major struggle, Bayless teased that he was going to soon post a video about Cooper Flagg and his level of clutchness.

The video hit YouTube just after midnight on the East Coast, and it was a work of art.

Bayless has been in awe of Flagg throughout the college basketball season, which he admitted at the beginning of the video while reminding the world he thinks the Maine produce is the "best white American player since Larry Bird," but then things went off the rails when he focused on his missed shot late in the contest.

"I thought Cooper Flagg could put a move on (the defender)," Bayless stated. "You’ve got to go create a shot, you’ve got to have a plan, you’ve got to rise, you can jump, you can really leap, you can sky, you’ve got to find and plant and go up like you mean it and take a shot that J’Wan Roberts cannot defend. But Cooper Flagg went up with a little hesitation; it wasn’t shot with real conviction and authority…and Cooper Flagg committed the cardinal sin, he left it short. Never up, never in, I learned that in high school from my coach."

Bayless, 73, letting the world know that Flagg didn't have his legs under him on his potential game-winner is objectively hilarious, as was the commentator dragging LeBron James in his assessment.

"You got to get the ball up on the rim, Coop. It’s a win-or-lose shot," he continued. "It’s a situation LeBron has always hated and I’ve always said LeBron was born without the clutch gene, and now, even though Cooper Flagg should be in high school, I have to wonder — does he have the clutch gene?

"Because somebody’s going to take him first overall and they’re going to have to wonder, does he have the clutch gene? Can you grow one at age 18 or 19? No."

Bayless questioning Flagg's clutch gene and declaring that he won't find it between now and next year is bold, but not for the all-time hot take artist that is Mr. Bayless.

Flagg dropped 27 points in a Final Four game against a Houston defense many deem the best in college basketball, but that one missed fade away in the closing seconds should have us questioning the superstar's ability to get the job done. Elite stuff out of Skip.