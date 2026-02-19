Skip Bayless Drops All-Time Bonehead Hockey Tweet In Internet History

A lot of hockey fans get frustrated that there isn't more hockey talk in the mainstream sports media or from some of the top personalities in the industry.

However, the truth is, many of these figures don't know the first thing about it, and while some will, to their credit, cop to this, others, well, they don't.

No, they go the Skip Bayless route and fire off one of the most boneheaded hockey tweets in the history of the Internet.

Which isn't that long, but long enough…

Like a lot of us, Skip was checking out some Olympic puck and caught the quarterfinal thriller between the United States and Sweden.

The US led 1-0 late, but the Swedes tied the game late (this happened in three of the four quarterfinal games) and sent it to overtime.

In the ten-minute, 3-on-3 extra frame, Team USA and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes shook off a line change, stayed on the ice, and potted the game-winner off the iron.

That's good as it gets.

Everyone loves 3-on-3 overtime and the way it creates more space for the most talented players to do their thing.

Skip Bayless agrees, and, in fact, he thinks the NHL should take note of this and bring 3-on-3 overtime to the league!

That's such a good idea that the NHL has been doing it for about a decade.

This would be like tweeting about how you like the DH and then saying, "Listening, National League."

That's an elite community note, by the way. Do you realize how wrong you have to be to be corrected with 5 words, two of which are abbreviations?

Hell, Skip was so clueless on this one; whoever wrote the note couldn't even be bothered to throw a period at the end.

It's not like 3-on-3 OT is this rare thing that happens as frequently as Halley's Comet. You see it a few times a week!

So, Skip hit the nail on the head, but everyone else hit that nail back in like 2016.

I don't know if he recycled that tweet from the 2014 Olympics or is stuck in some sort of time loop, but one thing is certain, and that's that Skip is definitely not a Hockey Guy.