German Outlet Claims Ski Jumpers Are Stuffing Their Crotches In Pursuit Of Victory

Skiers will reportedly do anything to snag a couple extra inches.

Just this week, we learned that some Norwegian ski jumping officials were slapped with bans for altering suits, but it turns out going to wild lengths to gain a little extra distance is just how the sport works.

And apparently, we've got some athletes stuffing their crotches more than an '80s glam metal band.

Obviously, the primary objective of ski jumping is simple: make skis go farther.

But it's not just the skis that can affect this; the ski suit can too, as we learned with those Norwegian officials.

However, I thought that if a team was going to alter a ski suit, you'd just have some guy with a sewing kit let a couple of seams out.

I didn't realize that you might have dudes trying to pump up their packages with hyaluronic acid.

According to Germany's Bild, ski jumpers get measured before the season, and those measurements dictate the measurements of their suits. So, the outlet claims that some jumpers — though none of them have been formally accused, it's just scuttlebutt — have figured out that having more surface in the crotchal region can lead to more lift, and therefore a longer jump.

The way the crotch is measured is from the lowest point of the genitals… Soooooooooo…

Bild claimed that some athletes have used substances, including hyaluronic acid, which is allegedly injected into a silicon sleeve inside the suit, to increase the size of their nether regions and get more favorable suit measurements.

Again, just scuttlebutt from one German outlet — this feels like a German discovery, by the way, doesn't it? — but it makes sense in theory.

Now, it's just a matter of whether or not it's actually happening.

I feel like even if it isn't, it has definitely been considered.

Not just for the distance's sake, those suits just don't leave much to the imagination.