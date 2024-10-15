SJSU's Brooke Slusser Applauds U of Nevada's Team For Speaking Up Against Trans Teammate Blaire Fleming

San Jose State women's volleyball co-captain Brooke Slusser applauded the women at the University of Nevada for wanting to back out of a match against her own team, which features trans athlete Blaire Fleming.

UNR's women's volleyball team released a statement on Monday announcing their intentions to forfeit an upcoming match on Oct. 26, citing concerns over safety and discrimination against biological women by featuring the male-born Fleming, who holds physical advantages over female competitors.

Slusser posted an encouraging message late Monday, proudly supporting the women of UNR for not just making a statement about intending to back out but also openly citing their concerns.

Four teams withdrew from competing against SJSU without giving specific reasons, but the Wolf Pack's decision to forfeit over Fleming's role on the Spartans stood out as the first clear message.

"Round of applause to the girls of the @NevadaWolfPack volleyball team," Slusser posted on X.

"Deciding to go against what the school was forcing on you as young women and taking a stand for what you believe takes courage! Another great step in the right direction for women’s sports!"

Nevada's women's volleyball team stood up after their school committed to play against SJSU without the women's consent.

And despite the team's strong declaration released on Monday, UNR tried once again to force the women into competition against Fleming and SJSU.

After the women's statement went public — gaining a strong wave of support from women's right activists like Riley Gaines — the university released a follow-up statement, announcing that team's decision did not reflect the institution's decision and that the match would be moving forward as originally scheduled, contrary to the team's vote to forfeit.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department," UNR declared in a statement, sent to OutKick's Dan Zaksheske. "The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University."

Slusser has emphasized that she supports opposing teams' decisions to back out if the effort is made to protect female athletes under the original and only definition of Title IX, which intends for women to compete exclusively against women.

Slusser told OutKick in an interview on Oct. 4 that she chooses to play based on the sacrifice she's given to the team. The SJSU senior chooses not to forgo opportunities to play with her teammates, despite feeling pressure from San Jose to continue supporting Fleming's place on the team rather than speaking up to protect biological women.

READ: SJSU Volleyball's Brooke Slusser Speaks Out After Getting Online Threats Over Trans Lawsuit, Blaire Fleming

The Spartans co-captain refuses to bend to the school's wishes.

Slusser's commitment to protecting women started when she joined ICONS (Independent Council on Women's Sports) in their legal battle against the NCAA, striving to protect the original freedoms of Title IX.

Slusser asks that the NCAA, SJSU, the Mountain West Conference, and other opponents stop supporting the distortion of Title IX, which has been misaligned by the Biden administration to include trans athletes in women's sports to appease progressive groups.

The brave women fighting to protect the rights of female student-athletes refuse to give up, with Slusser and the women at UNR leading the charge.

